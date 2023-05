RIB FEST BBQ TO BENEFIT CAMP HIGH HOPES

BATTERY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE THE SITE FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES ANNUAL RIB FEST FUNDRAISER THIS SUMMER.

SARAH MORGAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CAMP HIGH HOPES, SAYS THERE WILL BE MUSIC, FUN AND OF COURSE, GREAT BAR-B-QUE:

RIBFEST5 OC…….SPOTS AVAILABLE.

OVER 3000 PEOPLE ATTENDED LAST YEAR, AND MORGAN SAYS TICKETS AND PUNCH CARDS HAVE JUST GONE ON SALE FOR THE SPECIAL NEEDS CAMP EVENT WITH A DISCOUNT FOR EARLY PURCHASERS:

RIBFEST6 OC……AWESOME CAMP PROGRAMS.

CAMP ADVANCEMENT DIRECTOR KYLE KNAACK (KUH-NACK) SAYS YOU MAY ALSO BUY SOME RIBS A WEEK FROM SATURDAY FROM 8AM TO 11AM AT BATTERY PARK:

RIBFEST7 OC……….

THE KISS A PIG BOOTH WILL BE BACK THIS YEAR AT THE JUNE 24TH RIB FEST EVENT, WITH ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS LIKE FACE PAINTING AND TOUCH A TRUCK FROM SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND SIOUX CITY POLICE.

RAFFLE TICKETS WILL ALSO GO ON SALE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN ONE OF TWO TRAGER GRILLS AND OTHER PRIZES.