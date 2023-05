REYNOLDS TO SEND TROOPS & LAWMEN TO TEXAS BORDER

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AUTHORIZED THE DEPLOYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 100 IOWA NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS AND 30 DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL TO HELP SECURE THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ONE WEEK AFTER REYNOLDS AND FELLOW REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS RECEIVED A SECURITY BRIEFING FROM TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT AND A REQUEST TO SUPPORT OPERATION LONE STAR TO HELP SECURE THE BORDER FOLLOWING THE END OF TITLE 42.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS WILL DEPLOY FOR 30 DAYS IN AUGUST.

THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL WILL DEPLOY FOR 30 DAYS IN SEPTEMBER.