GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SIGNED NEBRASKA’S SCHOOL CHOICE BILL,INTO LAW.

LB-753 COMMITS $50 MILLION IN TAX CREDITS FOR SCHOLARSHIPS TO KIDS ACROSS NEBRASKA WITH PRIORITY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS GOING TO KIDS WHO LIVE IN POVERTY, FOSTER CARE, OR EXPERIENCE BULLYING, HARASSMENT, OR OTHER VICTIMIZING BEHAVIORS, OR HAVE A PARENT OR GUARDIAN WHO IS SERVING IN THE MILITARY.

STATE LAWMAKERS PASSED THE BILL LAST WEEK.