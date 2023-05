TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED MONDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A SINGLE-ENGINE AIRPLANE CRASHED IN LYON COUNTY.

THE LYON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE REPORTS THE PLANE CRASHED NEAR THE RUNWAY OF THE LARCHWOOD AIRPORT AROUND 1-30 P.M.

TWO OCCUPANTS WERE IN THE AIRPLANE.

ONE WAS TAKEN BY GROUND AMBULANCE TO SANFORD HEALTH CENTER IN SIOUX FALLS WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE OTHER WAS AIRLIFTED TO SANFORD WITH SERIOUS BUT NOT LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.