Lloyd Named A.A. Batter Of The Week

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION HAS NAMED SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS INFIELDER MATT LLOYD THE POINTSTREAK BATTER OF THE WEEK FOR THE WEEK ENDING MAY 28TH.

LLOYD WENT 12-FOR-22 DURING THE WEEK WITH TWO HOME RUNS, 10 RBI AND EIGHT RUNS SCORED FOR THE EXPLORERS.

THIS SEASON IN 15 GAMES, HE IS HITTING A TEAM-LEADING .380 WITH THREE HOME RUNS AND IS CHARTING SECOND ON THE CLUB WITH 15 RBI.

HIS 19 HITS ALSO PUTS HIM IN FIRST ON THE X’S SO FAR THIS SEASON.

LLOYD WAS SIGNED BY SIOUX CITY ON MAY 2ND AFTER HE SPENT THE LAST FOUR SEASONS IN THE CINCINNATI REDS ORGANIZATION.