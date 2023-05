FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS RETURN TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK FOR THE 2023 SEASON.

BECKY KEMPERS OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE LUNCH TRUCKS WILL LINE UP FOR THE NEXT 13 WEEKS AT PEARL STREET PARK LOCATED AT 7TH AND PEARL STREETS:

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS IS SPONSORING THE FRIDAY EVENTS THIS SUMMER.

THE WEEKLY VENDOR LIST MAY BE FOUND ON THE SIOUX CITY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS

FACEBOOK PAGE.