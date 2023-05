ACLU FILES LAWSUIT TO BLOCK NEBRASKA ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN LANCASTER COUNTY IN NEBRASKA CHALLENGING THE RECENTLY PASSED NEW ABORTION BAN AND NEW RESTRICTIONS ON GENDER-RELATED CARE FOR TRANSGENDER YOUTH.

THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION AND ACLU OF NEBRASKA ARE REPRESENTING PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF THE HEARTLAND AND DR. SARAH TRAXLER IN THE CASE.

TRAXLER IS THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH CENTRAL STATES AND A PHYSICIAN WHO PROVIDES ABORTION SERVICES.

THE LAWSUIT MAINTAINS THAT THE NEBRASKA STATE CONSTITUTION SAYS NO BILL SHALL CONTAIN MORE THAN ONE SUBJECT, AND THAT LB-574 PERTAINS TO TWO DISTINCT SUBJECTS.

THE ABORTION RESTRICTION WAS ADDED AS AN AMENDMENT TO THE BILL.

THE ACLU SEEKS A COURT ORDER BLOCKING ENFORCEMENT OF THE NEW RESTRICTIONS GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SIGNED INTO LAW LAST WEEK.

THE ABORTION RESTRICTIONS TOOK EFFECT MAY 23RD,