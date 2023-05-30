2023 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Letterwinners Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday.

The 34th Hall of Fame class includes B.J. Armstrong (men’s basketball), Cherie Freddie (field hockey), Jolette Law (women’s basketball), Terri McFarland (softball), Brent Metcalf (wrestling), Peaches Roach Findlay (women’s track and field), Bill Seaberg (men’s basketball), J. Daniel Sherman (wrestling), Eric Steinbach (football) and Anne West Burmeister (rowing).

The 10-person class will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 1 – the evening prior to the Iowa football team’s season opener against Utah State.

The induction ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with doors opening at 5 p.m. (CT) and the ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the evening is $25 and includes heavy appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Reserve your spot today! (https://rb.gy/27t6t)

All Iowa athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter at Iowa are eligible for the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years and coaches/administrators five years prior to their induction.

2023 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame Class

B.J. Armstrong, Men’s Basketball (1986-89)

Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 1988 and 1989… team Most Valuable Player in 1988 and 1989… scored 1,705 career points, seventh-most in program history… graduated as Iowa’s career assist leader with 517 (currently ranks sixth)… ranks 10th in school history in single-season assists (173) and eighth in single-season steals (61)… had three career 30 point games and five 10+ assist games… had five career double-doubles… led team in scoring in 1988 (17.4 ppg.), assists (1987-89), steals (1987, 1989) and in 3-point field goal percentage (1987-89)… led Iowa to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight in 1987… still holds school NCAA Tournament single-game records in assists (10), 3-point field goals (6), free throws (16) and free throw attempts (20)… jersey was retired in 1992… first round NBA Draft pick of the Chicago Bulls in 1989… played a vital role in Chicago’s NBA titles in 1991 and 1992… moved into Chicago’s starting line-up in 1993 as the Bulls won their third straight NBA title.

Cherie Freddie, Field Hockey (1986-89)

Member of the 1986 NCAA National Champion team and the 1987, 1988 and 1989 NCAA Final Four teams… helped team to three Big Ten titles… two-time NFHCA First-Team All-American (1988, 1989)… three-time NFHCA All-West Region honoree (1987, 1988, 1989)… three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection… 1988 NCAA All-Tournament team selection… Honda-Broderick Sports Award nominee in 1989-90… named to the Big Ten Conference All-Decade Team first team (1981-91)… helped team to a 74-15-5 career record… selected to the USA Junior National Team in 1988 and 1989.

Jolette Law, Women’s Basketball (1987-90)

Kodak District V All-American in 1990… two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (1989, 1990) and honorable mention in 1988… led the team to four NCAA Tournaments, including two Elite Eights and three Sweet 16s… scored 1,137 career points, ranking 33rd in program history… 205 career steals still rank eighth all-time and 353 assists are 14th… helped team to four Big Ten regular season titles… had a four-year record of 105-18… played on USA Basketball’s Jones Cup team in 1988… was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters from 1990-94.

Terri McFarland, Softball (1989-92)

1990 Big Ten Player of the Year (one of three Hawkeyes to earn the distinction)… 1989 Big Ten Freshman of the Year (one of five players all-time)… four-time NFCA All-Region selection, earning first team honors in 1989, 1992 and second team recognition in 1990 and 1991… four-time All-Big Ten selection, earning first-team All-Big Ten accolades in 1989, 1990 and 1992 and second-team laurels in 1991… member of the Big Ten All-Decade Team (1992)… Iowa Co-Team Most Valuable Player (1990)… led Iowa to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles in 1989 and 1990 and two NCAA Regional appearances (1989, 1991)… still ranks first in career shutouts (50), second in ERA (0.82), third in complete games (104) and innings (901.1), fourth in appearances (158), fifth in strikeouts (791) and sixth in wins (88)… holds single-season school records in appearances (57), innings (302) and complete games (35), while ranking second (18), fourth (14) and sixth (12) in shutouts, third (0.53), eighth (0.75) and 10th (0.83) in ERA, eighth in wins (27) and ninth (241), 14th (199) and 15th (198) in strikeouts… three-time Academic All-Big Ten.

Brent Metcalf, Wrestling (2008-10)

Two-time NCAA champion (2008, 2010) at 149 pounds… three-time All-American (2008, 2009, 2010)… 2008 Dan Hodge Trophy recipient… 2008 Jesse Owens Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year… 2008 Iowa Male Athlete of the Year… 2008 Outstanding Wrestler at the NCAA and Big Ten Championships… 2008 Big Ten Wrestler of the Year… 2009 Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships… two-time Big Ten champion (2008, 2009)… led the Hawkeyes to three straight NCAA and Big Ten team titles (2008, 2009, 2010)… Iowa’s 2009 Big Ten Medal of Honor Award recipient… five-time Big Ten Wrestler of the Week… finished his collegiate career with a 108-3 record with a .973 winning percentage – second-best in program history… had a 69-match winning streak from 2008-09 – tied for the fourth longest streak all-time… had 47 career falls (seventh-most all-time), including 20 falls in 2008-09 – the fourth-most in a single season in program history… two-time Mike Howard Team MVP Award recipient… 2009 John & Dorothy Sill Award recipient (most dedicated)… three-time Academic All-Big Ten and NWCA Division I All-Academic Team selection… 2010 ESPN The Magazine First-Team Academic All-American… two-time Dean’s List honoree… four-time World Team member (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015)… 2014 World Cup champion.

Peaches Roach Findlay, Women’s Track & Field (2004-07)

Four-time All-American… earned indoor All-America recognition in high jump (2006, 2007) and outdoor All-America accolades in high jump (2006, 2007)… all-region honoree in high jump from 2004-07… 10-time regional qualifier… three-time Big Ten indoor high jump champion (2004, 2005, 2007)… two-time Big Ten outdoor high jump champion (2004, 2007)… only Hawkeye to win five Big Ten titles in one event… 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the Year (outdoors)… holds school (6-0 3/4) and facility (6-0) indoor record in high jump… holds school (6-1 1/4) and facility (6-0 1/2) outdoor record in high jump… tied for seventh-best time in 60-meter dash (7.45) and is tied for 10th in 100-meter dash (11.60)… Academic All-Big Ten selection (2005-07).

Bill Seaberg, Men’s Basketball (1954-56)

Starting point guard on the 1955 & 1956 Final Four teams… helped Iowa to an NCAA runner-up finish in 1956 following a fourth-place finish in 1955… two-time Big Ten champion… third-team All-American by Helms in 1955 after averaging 13 points per game… second-team All-Big Ten in 1955 and 1956… team’s Most Valuable Player in 1955… part of the “Fabulous Five” along with Carl Cain, Bill Logan, Sharm Scheuerman and Bill Schoof… member of first Iowa team to average 80 points per game… his No. 22 is one of 10 retired numbers in Iowa basketball history.

Daniel Sherman, Wrestling (1970-73)

1973 NCAA Champion at 118 pounds… two-time All-American (1972, 1973)… 1973 Big Ten champion… Iowa’s 1973 Big Ten Medal of Honor Award recipient… helped Iowa to a pair of Big Ten runner-up team finishes… team placed 11th at NCAA Championships in 1972 and tied for seventh in 1973.

Eric Steinbach, Football (1999-02)

Consensus All-American after being named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Sporting News and ESPN… honored as the 2002 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year… first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media in 2002 and first-team All-Big Ten by coaches in 2001… named co-Most Valuable Player on offense… started all 13 games in 2002 at left guard for a Hawkeye line that yielded only 12 sacks, a Big Ten best… as a junior and senior, was part of Iowa offense that led the Big Ten in scoring in consecutive seasons… helped Iowa to a share of the 2002 Big Ten regular season title… helped team to its first-ever Bowl Championship Series invitation… first player selected in the second round of the NFL Draft when he was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anne West Burmeister, Rowing (1995-97)

First rowing athlete inducted into Hall of Fame… 1997 All-American after beginning career as a walk-on… first All-American in program history… member of the fours team that placed fourth at the 1997 NCAA Championships… team captain in 1997… top 10 finalist for the 1998 NCAA Woman of the Year… Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient in 1998 and 1999… member of Women’s Intercollegiate Sports Council… earned Scholar of the Year honors… Academic All-Big Ten in 1998… Dean’s List honoree from 1995-98.