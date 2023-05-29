X’s add Zinn At Shortstop

The Sioux City Explorers acquired infielder Delvin Zinn from the Milwaukee Milkmen Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Zinn is off to a great start for Sioux City, with six hits in his first two games, including a 4 for 4 effort against Lincoln on Sunday.

Manager Steve Montgomery had Zinn hitting 2nd in the lineup in both of those games.

Zinn is a native of Pontotoc, Mississippi and was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 28thround of the 2015 June Draft out of Pontotoc High School.

He chose to attend Mississippi State University leading to the Cubs calling his name again in the 23rd round in 2016 while playing at Itawamba Community College (Fulton, MS), and he would make his professional debut at rookie-level Arizona later that summer.

Zinn spent six years in the Chicago organization, reaching AA.

He brings versatility to the Explorers roster, having played in both the infield and outfield while in the Cubs system.