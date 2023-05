TRIAL DATE SET IN WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT ALLEGING MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE AGAINST MERCYONE BY THE FAMILY OF 65-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DRECKMAN.

THE CIVIL TRIAL HAS BEEN SET FOR MARCH 4TH OF 2025 IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

DRECKMAN’S FAMILY CLAIMS HE DIED IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT AT MERCY AFTER HE FLATLINED AND STAFF DID NOT RESPOND FOR OVER FIVE MINUTES.

DRECKMAN HAD BEEN ADMITTED ON SEPTEMBER 10TH OF 2021 FOR ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME AND UNDERWENT SUCCESSFUL SURGERY FIVE DAYS LATER.

HE WAS RECOVERING IN THE I-C-U AND THE THIRD DAY AFTER SURGERY HIS HEART BEGAN BEATING RAPIDLY AND THEN DRECKMAN FLATLINED.

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES MERCY STAFF HAD ADMINISTERED AMIODARONE THREE TIMES IN A 3 HOUR 20 MINUTE PERIOD AND ALSO STARTED HIM ON AN INTRAVENOUS DRIP OF THE DRUG WHICH THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS AMOUNTED TO A TOXIC DOSE.

.