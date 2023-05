JOHNSON CONFIDENT ON FEDERAL BUDGET DEAL

PRESIDENT BIDEN AND HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON A BILL THAT WILL AVOID A NATIONAL DEBT DEFAULT.

BOTH SIDES NOW HAVE TO CONVINCE THEIR MEMBERS TO SUPPORT THE DEAL.

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON, ONE OF THE NEGOTIATORS OF THE DEAL, SAYS THEY KNOW SOME REPUBLICANS WON’T SUPPORT IT:

JOHNSON, WHO CHAIRS THE MAIN STREET CAUCUS, SAYS THEY ARE ON BOARD:

JOHNSON, APPEARING ON CNN, SAYS THE GOP DID WELL IN THE NEGOTIATIONS:

THE DEAL WILL EXTEND THE DEBT CEILING OUT TO JANUARY FIRST 2025 AND ALSO LIMIT FEDERAL BUDGET INCREASES TO ONE PERCENT IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS.

