DAVENPORT APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSES

DAVENPORT’S FIRE CHIEF SAYS ONE MORE PERSON WAS RESCUED FROM THE RUBBLE OF THE APARTMENT BUILDING THAT COLLAPSED SUNDAY EVENING.

CHIEF MARK CARLSTEN HELD A BRIEFING MONDAY AND SAYS THAT PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL, BUT HE DID NOT HAVE A CONDITION REPORT.

HE SAYS THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWS.

DAV1 OC…..AT THIS TIME” :02

THERE WERE SEVEN PEOPLE WHO WERE RESCUED FROM THE BUILDING SHORTLY AFTER FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED ON SCENE SUNDAY, WITH SOME INJURIES, BUT NO INFORMATION ON THEM HAS BEEN RELEASED.

CARLSTEN SAYS THEY BELIEVE THERE WERE 84 APARTMENTS IN THE BUILDING — AND ARE STILL WORKING TO DETERMINE IF THERE ARE ANY RESIDENTS WHO ARE STILL UNACCOUNTED FOR. THEY HAVE BROUGHT IN SPECIALIZED DOGS WHO ARE SEARCHING THE RUBBLE.

MAYOR MIKE MATSON CREDITED THE QUICK RESPONSE IN SAVING PEOPLE.

DAV2 OC……..IMMEDIATELY” :07

MATSON SAYS THE FIRST RESPONDERS ENTERED THE BUILDING KNOWING IT WAS UNSTABLE WITHOUT THINKING ABOUT THEIR OWN SAFETY SO THEY COULD HELP OTHERS.

DAV3 OC……..SAVED LIVES” :03

THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE BUILDING AND WHAT MAY’VE CAUSED THE COLLAPSE.

THE MAYOR AND FIRE CHIEF SAY THEY WILL KNOW MORE ONCE THEY ARE SURE THERE IS NO ONE LEFT IN THE BUILDING.