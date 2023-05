SIOUXLAND PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE FALLEN ON MEMORIAL DAY

AMERICANS PAID TRIBUTE ON MEMORIAL DAY TO THE MEN AND WOMEN OF OUR MILITARY WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING THEIR COUNTRY.

CEREMONIES WERE HELD IN SIOUX CITY AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, WHERE RENE LAPIERRE, COMMANDER OF MORNINGSIDE’S AMERICAN LEGION POST 697, SPOKE ABOUT THOSE WHO SACRIFIED ALL IN THE LINE OF DUTY:

MEMDAY1 OC…….WHO HAVE PASSED. :13

LAPIERRE SAYS IOWA IS UNIQUE IN THE AMOUNT OF SUPPORT THEY GIVE TO VETERANS:

MEMDAY2 OC…IN OUR COMMUNITY. :20

LAST THURSDAY LAPIERRE AND OTHER AMERICAN LEGION MEMBERS CAME TO MEMORIAL PARK AND PLACED SMALL FLAGS AT THE GRAVES OF 4000 LOCAL VETERANS:

MEMDAY3 OC…………ARE BURIED. :25

SEVERAL OTHER CEREMONIES HONORING VETERANS WERE HELD AROUND THE REGION, INCLUDING IN OTTO CEMETERY NEAR DANBURY, AT THE LE MARS COURTHOUSE AND IN HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA.

UPDATED 12:35 P.M. 5/29/23

TODAY IS MEMORIAL DAY, HONORING THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING THEIR COUNTRY.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH A REQUEST FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, ALL U.S. AND STATE FLAGS ARE TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF UNTIL NOON TODAY.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 WILL HOLD THEIR ANNUAL CEREMONY AT 10 A.M AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN SIOUX CITY.

ONCE AGAIN THIS YEAR VOLUNTEERS HAVE PLACED 4,000 FLAGS AT GRAVESITES IN THE CEMETERY