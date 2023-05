PILLEN SELECTS NEW ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR NEBRASKA

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS APPOINTED BRIGADIER GENERAL CRAIG STRONG TO BECOME THE 34TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE NEBRASKA MILITARY DEPARTMENT, WHICH INCLUDES THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, AND THE NEBRASKA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY.

STRONG WILL TAKE OVER FOR MAJOR GENERAL DARYL BOHAC, WHO PLANS TO RETIRE IN JULY AFTER SERVING AS ADJUTANT GENERAL SINCE 2013.

PILLEN SAYS GENERAL STRONG HAS OVER 35 YEARS OF MILITARY EXPERIENCE WITH DEEP ROOTS IN NEBRASKA, GOING BACK FIVE GENERATIONS.

STRONG WAS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF BRIGADIER GENERAL IN OCTOBER 2020

PRIOR TO THAT, HE SERVED IN THE NEBRASKA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, INCLUDING SUCCESSFUL COMMANDS AT THE COMPANY, BATTALION AND BRIGADE LEVELS.

HE HAS DEPLOYED OVERSEAS THREE TIMES: TO IRAQ IN 2004 AND 2008 AND TO THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS FOR HURRICANE RECOVERY IN 2017.

A CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY IS PLANNED FOR SATURDAY, JULY 8 AT 10 A.M. INSIDE PINNACLE BANK ARENA AND WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.