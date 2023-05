TODAY IS MEMORIAL DAY, HONORING THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING THEIR COUNTRY.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH A REQUEST FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, ALL U.S. AND STATE FLAGS ARE TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF UNTIL NOON TODAY.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 WILL HOLD THEIR ANNUAL CEREMONY AT 10 A.M AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN SIOUX CITY.

ONCE AGAIN THIS YEAR VOLUNTEERS HAVE PLACED 4,000 FLAGS AT GRAVESITES IN THE CEMETERY