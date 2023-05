LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAMS TO BEGIN

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S SUMMER READING PROGRAMS GET UNDERWAY LATER THIS WEEK.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR HELEN RIGDON SAYS THE ADULT AND CHILDREN’S READING PROGRAMS BEGIN JUNE 1ST:

RIGDON SAYS PARTICIPANTS CAN WIN PRIZES BY READING ALL SUMMER:

AND SHE SAYS THERE ARE MANY OTHER THINGS HAPPENING TOO:

THE SUMMER PROGRAMS RUN JUNE 1ST THROUGH JULY 30TH..

ALL SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING EVENTS ARE ALWAYS FREE.