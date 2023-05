A CANDLELIGHT MEMORIAL TRIBUTE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY EVENING AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK AROUND SUNSET.

THE CEREMONY WILL BE A TRIBUTE TO OUR FALLEN HEROES ON THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBERS WILL LEAD THE PROCESSION FROM THE PARK ENTRANCE TO THE VIETNAM MEMORIAL VETERAN’S WALL.

THOSE FAMILY MEMBERS WISHIBNG TO TAKE PART MAY CALL 712-258-3986 OR EMAIL siouxcitylegion64@gmail.com for more information.