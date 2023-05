MEMORIAL CEREMONY PLANNED FOR BRUGUIER & CHIEF WAR EAGLE

THE GIRLS OF ’68 WILL HOLD A MEMORIAL CEREMONY ON SATURDAY AT 10 A.M. FOR THEOPHILE BRUGUIER AND CHIEF WAR EAGLE AT THEIR GRAVE SITES LOCATED OFF OF WAR EAGLE DRIVE.

THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE THE PLACING OF WREATHS ON THEIR GRAVES.

BRUGUIER WAS SIOUX CITY’S FIRST WHITE SETTLER AND WAR EAGLE, A NATIVE AMERICAN LEADER, WAS BOTH A GOOD FRIEND TO BRUGUIER AND ALSO HIS FATHER-IN-LAW.

SPEAKERS WILL INCLUDE STEVE RED BUFFALO AND DIANE GARDNER, THE BRUGUIER’S CABIN EDUCATION CHAIR.

ATTENDEES ARE INVITED TO BRING LAWN CHAIRS TO THE CEREMONY.

BRUGUIER’S CABIN LOCATED IN RIVERSIDE PARK WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THE SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH FROM 2 TO 4 P.M. FROM JUNE THROUGH OCTOBER.

THE GIRLS OF ’68 HAVE BEEN CARETAKERS OF THE HISTORIC STRUCTURE SINCE 1933.