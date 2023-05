DOWNTOWN WATER MAIN PROJECT TO AFFECT PIERCE STREET

ON TUESDAY A MAJOR WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT WILL BEGIN IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS THE PIERCE STREET WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT WILL AFFECT TRAFFIC BETWEEN 5TH STREET TO 7TH STREET:

PHAIR SAYS THE $2.36 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT WILL BE DONE IN TWO PHASES:

HE SAYS THE AREA BEING REPLACED HAS BEEN A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE CITY IN RECENT YEARS:

SIOUX CITY ENGINEERING HAS THE CONTRACT TO REPLACE THE EXISTING WATER MAIN AND STREET PAVING WITH NEW FIRE HYDRANTS AND WATER SERVICES ALSO BEING INSTALLED.

CARES ACT FUNDS ARE BEING USED TO FINANCE THE PROJECT.