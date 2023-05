YANKTON POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A RESIDENCE MONDAY.

33-YEAR-OLD TIMBER ROSE COURNOYER DIED OF INJURIES SUSTAINED AT THE HOME LOCATED IN THE 700 BLOCK OF WALNUT STREET IN YANKTON.

31-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN LUND OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE AS MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AS A RESULT OF THE INVESTIGATION INTO COURNOYER’S DEATH.

LUND REMAINS IN CUSTODY.