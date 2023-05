SWIMMING TO STAY CLOSED AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK

DUE TO LOW WATER LEVELS, THE SWIMMING BEACH AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

THE BEACH IS USUALLY OPENS ON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, HOWEVER LOW WATER LEVELS HAVE REDUCED THE ZERO-ENTRY BEACH AREA CAUSING SUDDEN DROP-OFFS AND UNSAFE SWIMMING CONDITIONS.

THE RECENTLY RENOVATED SWIMMING BEACH AND NEW BATHROOM FACILITIES AT BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK NEAR SALIX ARE SCHEDULED TO OPEN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 3RD.

THE NEW CONCESSION STAND IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN THE NEAR FUTURE OFFERING SNACK AND BEVERAGE ITEMS, AS WELL AS KAYAK AND PADDLEBOAT RENTALS.