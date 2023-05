SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST WOTUS AND NARROWS CLEAN WATER ACT

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS RULED AGAINST THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY’S BROADBASED WATERS OF THE U.S. POLICY

THE UNANIMOUS DECISION BY THE HIGH COURT CLARIFIES THAT THE CLEAN WATER ACT EXTENDS ONLY TO WETLANDS THAT ARE “INDISTINGUISHABLE” FROM LARGER BODIES OF WATER BY HAVING A “CONTINUOUS SURFACE CONNECTION”.

THAT NARROWS THE SCOPE OF THE CLEAN WATER ACT AND IS CONSIDERED A VICTORY FOR PROPERTY OWNERS, INCLUDING MIKE AND CHANTELL SACKETT OF IDAHO, WHO WERE IN A LONG-STANDING LEGAL DISPUTE WITH THE GOVERNMENT.

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS SHE IS GLAD THAT THE SUPREME COURT RIGHTFULLY BLOCKED PRESIDENT BIDEN’S WOTUS RULE, STATING THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS NO AUTHORITY TO IMPOSE BLANKET JURISDICTION OVER PUDDLES, WATERS, AND WETLANDS WITH VAGUE, OVERREACHING REGULATIONS ON BEHALF OF BIDEN’S EVER-CHANGING CLIMATE AGENDA.

ERNST SAYS THIS IS A BIG WIN FOR IOWA, WHERE NEARLY EVERY INDUSTRY IS IMPACTED BY WOTUS, INCLUDING 46,000 SMALL BUSINESSES AND COUNTLESS FARMERS.