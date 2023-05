NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL APPROVES $300 MILLION IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING

STATE SENATORS HAVE APPROVED $300 MILLION PER YEAR IN ADDITIONAL STATE FUNDING TO NEBRASKA’S K-12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

UNDER LB 583, THE STATE WILL PAY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS $1,500 IN FOUNDATION AID PER STUDENT BEGINNING WITH SCHOOL FISCAL YEAR 2023-24.

THE BILL ALSO REQUIRES THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO REIMBURSE EACH SCHOOL DISTRICT 80 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL ALLOWABLE EXCESS COSTS FOR ALL SPECIAL EDUCATION PROGRAMS AND SUPPORT SERVICES IN THE FOLLOWING SCHOOL YEAR.

LB 583 PASSED ON A VOTE OF 44-0 AND TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY