NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS HEAD FOR TEXAS BORDER DUTY

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS AUTHORIZED THE DEPLOYMENT OF 10 STATE TROOPERS TO THE TEXAS BORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

THE DEPLOYMENT IS IN RESPONSE TO A REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE FROM THE STATE OF TEXAS, AND FOLLOWS GOVERNOR PILLEN’S PROMISE TO BACK TEXAS AND GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT IN THEIR FIGHT TO PROTECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND DANGEROUS DRUGS ENTERING THE COUNTRY.

PILLEN VISITED TEXAS ON MONDAY AND MET WITH GOVERNOR ABBOTT AND FELLOW REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS TO DISCUSS HOW TO ASSIST TEXAS DURING THIS CRISIS.

THE NEBRASKA TROOPERS WHO HAVE VOLUNTEERED ARE ALL EXPERIENCED DRONE OPERATORS.

THEY WILL BE IN TEXAS FOR TWO WEEKS.

THE COST FOR THE DEPLOYMENT WILL BE CONTAINED WITHIN THE EXISTING NEBRASKA STATE PATROL BUDGET.