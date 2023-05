MRHD AWARDS $500,000 IN LOCAL PROJECT GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRIBUTED A HALF MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDS TO 31 LOCAL SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF THEIR ANNUAL TARGET GRANT AWARDS CEREMONY IN THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.

THE PROGRAM OFFERS FUNDING AWARDS UP TO $25,000 FOR 1-YEAR TO SUPPORT A VARIETY OF PROJECTS OR PROGRAMS.

THE TARGET GRANTS ARE INTENDED TO ADDRESS SHORT-TERM PROJECTS AND ARE NOT RENEWABLE.

THE GRANT RECIPIENTS INCLUDED THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, WHICH RECEIVED THE MAXIMUM $25,000 FOR THE PEIRCE MANSION TUCKPOINTING PROJECT AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY FOR THE CONE MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT.