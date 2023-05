MACY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON DRUG & WEAPONS CHARGES

A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON OF FEDERAL DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES.

37-YEAR-OLD TERRENCE SHERMAN, WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME.

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY SHERMAN WAS ONE OF FOUR PEOPLE INCLUDING CO-DEFRENDANT COLLIN PARKER WHO WERE STOPPED IN A VEHICLE BY OFFICERS IN MACY IN AUGUST OF 2021.

OFFICERS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 123 GRAMS OF METH, SCALES, BAGGIES, AND A 12-GAUGE SHOTGUN.

COLLIN PARKER PREVIOUSLY PLEADED GUILTY IN THE CASE AND ON APRIL 5TH WAS SENTENCED TO 110 MONTHS IN PRISON.

THE CASE WAS INVESTIGATED BY THE OMAHA NATION LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES, THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF, AND THE FBI.