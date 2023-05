THE GRAND OPENING FOR THE CHRIS LARSEN PARK RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 2ND AT 1:30 P.M. HAS BEEN POSTPONED BECAUSE VEGETATION THERE NEEDS MORE TIME TO GET ESTABLISHED.

THE GRAND OPENING WILL BE HELD AS A COMMUNITY EVENT THAT WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

A FUTURE ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE WHEN THE GRAND OPENING HAS BEEN RE-SCHEDULED.

LIMITED AREAS OF THE PARK ARE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC USE, BUT THE DOG PARK IS AMONG THE AREAS NOT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE.