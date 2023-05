TIM SCOTT BRINGS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY

JUST TWO DAYS AFTER LAUNCHING HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT, SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR TIM SCOTT SPENT WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

SCOTT BEGAN THE MORNING TOURING THE SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN K-12 PRIVATE SCHOOL AND ACKNOWLEDGED GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS FOR GETTING STUDENT VOUCHERS FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS:

TS1 OC……..IT’S FANTASTIC. :14

SENATOR SCOTT WAS GIVEN A TOUR OF THE SCHOOL AND THEN SAT WITH SCHOOL TEACHERS AND ADMINISTRATORS IN A HALF HOUR ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ABOUT EDUCATION.

HE TOLD THE SCHOOL STAFF ABOUT HIS SCHOOL EXPERIENCES WHILE GROWING UP POOR IN A SINGLE PARENT FAMILY

TS2 OC……….OF THE CHILD. :29

SCOTT WAS ASKED ABOUT EFFORTS TO PROVIDE BETTER SECURITY FOR SCHOOLS, IN THE WAKE OF RECENT SHOOTINGS AROUND THE COUNTRY:

TS4 OC………..PROTECT THEIR KIDS. :25

HE ALSO PUSHED BACK AGAINST RECENT COMMENTS BY JOY BEHAR ON “THE VIEW” THAT HE DOESN’T UNDERSTAND SYSTEMIC RACISM IN AMERICA:

TS5 OC…………THAN THOSE COMMENTS. :32

SCOTT, WHO IS A DEVOUT CHRISTIAN ALSO SPOKE ABOUT HIS FAITH AND HOW RELIGIOUS LIBERTY IS UNDER ASSAULT IN AMERICA:

TS3 OC…….AS A CHRISTIAN. :20

SCOTT WAS SCHEDULED TO HOST A PUBLIC TOWN HALL MEETING AT A SIOUX CITY BUSINESS AT 6:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY EVENING.