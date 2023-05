SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF YANKTON WOMAN

THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN THE DEATH OF A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN ON MONDAY HAS NOW BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN HER DEATH.

31-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN VAUGHN LUND OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE HOMICIDE, AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

YANKTON POLICE ON MONDAY RESPONDED TO AN ASSAULT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF WALNUT STREET AND FOUND A FEMALE VICTIM WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE AND LATER DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

INFORMATION ON BOND AND A COURT DATE FOR LUND HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED.