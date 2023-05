SEINFELD CANCELS SIOUX CITY SHOW

JERRY SEINFELD WON’T BE COMING TO SIOUX CITY ANYTIME SOON.

THE SEINFELD SHOW SCHEDULED FOR JULY 13TH AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

TICKET PURCHASERS WILL BE ISSUED A REFUND AT THEIR POINT OF PURCHASE.

SEINFELD WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN THE SUMMER OF 2020, AND THE SHOW HAS BEEN DELAYED MULTIPLE TIMES DUE TO COVID-RELATED CONFLICTS.

ULTIMATELY, THE SHOW DATES CONFLICTED WITH OTHER COMMITMENTS SEINFELD HAD PREVIOUSLY ENGAGED IN, AND THE DECISION WAS MADE TO REFUND TICKETHOLDERS INSTEAD OF DELAYING FURTHER.

THE ORPHEUM HOPES TO HAVE SEINFELD SCHEDULED AGAIN IN SIOUX CITY IN THE NEAR FUTURE.