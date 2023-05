Sean Clark Named Musketeers New General Manager

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HAVE HIRED THEIR NEW GENERAL MANAGER FROM WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION.

SEAN CLARK, THE TEAM’S DIRECTOR OF SCOUTING, HAS BEEN NAMED GENERAL MANAGER.

CLARK HAS SERVED THE MUSKETEERS SINCE 2018. AND HAS ALSO BEEN THE DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERSONNEL.

DURING HIS FIVE SEASONS, THE MUSKIES HAVE SEEN NINE PLAYERS DRAFTED INTO THE NHL, INCLUDING THREE SECOND ROUND PICKS.

HE IS VERY FAMILILAR WITH MOST OF THE CURRENT PLAYERS:

CLARK ALSO HAD A BIG SAY IN THIS YEAR’S DRAFT, THANKS TO FORMER GENERAL MANAGER TROY WARD:

THE WARREN, MICHIGAN NATIVE IS VERY FAMILIAR WITH THE LEAGUE, PREVIOUSLY SERVING AS SCOUTING DIRECTOR FOR THE OMAHA LANCERS FROM 2013-2016, AND AS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF USHL CENTRAL SCOUTING FROM 2010-2013.

CLARK TAKES OVER THE POSITION PREVIOUSLY HELD BY WARD WHO WAS NAMED THE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH OF THE MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MEN’S HOCKEY PROGRAM EARLIER THIS WEEK.