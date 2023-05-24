Iowa, Creighton To Play In Gavitt Games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences jointly announced on Wednesday the pairings and dates for the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to Omaha to face Creighton on Nov. 14.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences the first full week of the college basketball season, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary.

This will be Iowa’s fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games, previously playing at Marquette (2015) and Seton Hall (2022), and hosting Seton Hall (2016) and DePaul (2019).

The Hawkeyes and Bluejays most recently met in 2011 in Des Moines. Iowa’s last visit to Omaha came in 1999. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 14-11.

Iowa is one of 10 teams in the country to compete in the last four NCAA Tournaments. The Hawkeyes return four players with starting experience, including seniors Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins. Perkins was an honorable mention all-conference honoree after averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. McCaffery was tabbed the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree after averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and one assist.

Creighton posted a 24-13 overall record and placed third in the BIG EAST last season, advancing to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays return three starters for head coach Greg McDermott, who is a native of Cascade, Iowa. Prior to Creighton, McDermott coached five seasons at UNI (2002-06) and four years at Iowa State (2007-10).

The 2023 Gavitt Games are a make-up from 2020, which were canceled due to COVID-19. Tip times and television information will be released at a later date. Games will be televised on either FS1 or BTN.

Below are the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games matchups.

Monday, Nov. 13

Xavier at Purdue

Michigan vs. St. John’s (Madison Square Garden)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Wisconsin at Providence

Marquette at Illinois

IOWA at Creighton

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Georgetown at Rutgers

Friday, Nov. 17

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan State