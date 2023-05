CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAIVES EXTRADITION TO SOUTH DAKOTA

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH WILL SOON BE BACK IN UNION COUNTY TO AWAIT TRIAL.

AUTHORITIES SAY 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES HAS WAIVED EXTRADITION TO SOUTH DAKOTA FROM TEXAS.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS ARRESTED MAY 12TH IN MEXICO AND TURNED OVER TO U.S. AUTHORITIES IN LAREDO, TEXAS.

HE HAS BEEN IN CUSTODY THERE FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

THE TWO HAD BEEN IN A RELATIONSHIP AND HAD A CHILD TOGETHER.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING FINALIZED WITH THE U.S. MARSHALL’S SERVICE TO BRING CASTELLANOS-ROSALES BACK TO SOUTH DAKOTA.