ALARCON-FLORY TO STEP DOWN FROM SCHOOL BOARD POST

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HAVE AN OPENING ON ITS SCHOOL BOARD THIS SUMMER.

BOARD MEMBER PERLA ALARCON-FLORY HAS INFORMED THE DISTRICT THAT SHE WILL LIKELY BE RELOCATING OUTSIDE OF THE AREA IN JULY.

ALARCON-FLORY IS A FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING HER 3RD TERM ON THE SCHOOL BOARD.

THE BOARD IS REQUIRED TO FILL THE VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT WITHIN 30 DAYS AFTER THE VACANCY OCCURS.

THAT PERSON WILL HOLD OFFICE UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED AT THE NEXT REGULAR SCHOOL ELECTION, WHICH WILL OCCUR THIS NOVEMBER.

WHEN FILLING A VACANCY, ELIGIBLE VOTERS OF THE DISTRICT MAY FILE A PETITION WITH THE BOARD SECRETARY REQUIRING THE VACANCY BE FILLED BY SPECIAL ELECTION.

A PERSON FILLING A VACANCY AT THE SPECIAL ELECTION WOULD SERVE THE REMAINING PORTION OF ALARCON-FLORY’S TERM, WHICH CONCLUDES IN NOVEMBER OF 2025.