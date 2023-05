YANKTON POLICE LOCATE PERSON OF INTEREST IN DEATH INVESTIGATION

AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA SAY THEY HAVE LOCATED A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN THE DEATH OF A YANKTON WOMAN ON MONDAY.

YANKTON POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF AN ASSAULT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF WALNUT AND LOCATED A FEMALE VICTIM WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE AND LATER DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

POLICE CHIEF JASON FOOTE SAYS A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS IDENTIFIED AS 31-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN VAUGHN LUND OF SIOUX CITY.

LUND WAS LOCATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON, BUT NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED REGARDING HIS STATUS.

Updated 5/23/23 3:17 p.m. AND 5:24 P.M.

