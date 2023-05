WOODBURY SUPERVISORS INCREASE WIND TURBINE SETBACK RULES

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE APPROVED CHANGES TO THE COUNTY’S WIND TURBINE SETBACK REGULATIONS.

TUESDAY THE BOARD VOTED 5-0 TO AMEND THE ORDINANCE, TO REPEAL AND REPLACE THE WIND TURBINE SET BACK REQUIREMENT FOR THE CITY LIMITS PROTECTED AREA IN THE COUNTY FROM 600 FEET TO 2 MILES.

THE SECOND AMENDMENT REPEALED AND REPLACED THE WIND TURBINE SET BACK REQUIREMENT FOR THE PUBLIC CONSERVATION PROTECTED AREA FROM 600 FEET OR 110% OF TOTAL HEIGHT TO 1 MILE.

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG EXPLAINED HIS SUPPORT OF THE CHANGES:

NOT EVERYBODY WAS HAPPY WITH THE BIGGER SETBACK AND ACTUALLY WANTED IT EXTENDED EVEN FARTHER.

MAYOR JIM FISHER OF MOVILLE EXPRESSED HIS CONCERNS OVER INCREASING THE SETBACK TO JUST TWO MILES:

MAYOR FISHER WAS CONCERNED.OVER THE SCENIC VIEWS AROUND MOVILLE BEING RUINED BY THE WIND TURBINE STRUCTURES.

BOB FRITZMEYER OF SIOUX CITY WAS THE ONLY PERSON TO SPEAK IN FAVOR OF WIND TURBINES:

THAT DREW A REBUKE FROM DANIEL HAIR OF HORNICK:

SUPERVISOR UNG SAID MORE TAX DOLLARS WOULD BE NICE, BUT IT’S NOT EVERYTHING FOR THE BOARD.

IT’S POSSIBLE THE SUPERVISOR’S DECISION COULD BE CHALLENGED BY MIDAMERICAN ENERGY.