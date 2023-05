ROAD CLOSURE OVER GAVINS POINT DAM

THE ROAD THAT CROSSES GAVINS POINT DAM, ALSO KNOWN AS CREST ROAD, IS NOW CLOSED FOR REPAIRS AND WILL BE A COMPLETE ROAD CLOSURE INCLUDING NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS.

DUE TO THE FEATURES OF THE WORK AND NECESSARY SEQUENCING IT IS ESTIMATED THAT THE INTAKE BRIDGE WILL REMAIN CLOSED INTO THE EARLY PARTS OF AUGUST.

THE WORK INCLUDES CONCRETE REPAIRS TO THE INTAKE BRIDGE INCLUDING DEMOLITION, SURFACE PREPARATION, AND MATERIAL PLACEMENT FOR DECK, VERTICAL, AND OVERHEAD SPALLS.

WORK WILL ALSO INCLUDE A LOW SLUMP OVERLAY AND NEW DRAINAGE INSTALLATION. PEOPLE ARE ASKED TO TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES DURING THE CLOSURE.