Musketeers GM to Join Minnesota State University

Troy Ward is joining former Musketeers head coach Luke Strand on the bench for the Minnesota State University Mavericks.

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that Ward, the team’s General Manger, has stepped down from his position with the team to become the Associate Head Coach for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team.

Ward joined the Musketeers prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season after the previous GM, Andy Johnson was hired as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL.

Ward had most previously served as a scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

Ward has made multiple stops in the USHL as a head coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (1993) and the Madison Capitols (2015-16).

The Sioux City Musketeers will announce Ward’s replacement Wednesday at noon.

