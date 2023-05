MUDDY BITES TRIES FOR WORLD RECORD

MUDDY BITES, A SNACK INVENTED BY TWO FORMER LE MARS RESIDENTS, CELEBRATED ITS LAUNCH AT WALMART STORES LAST WEEK BY CREATING THE WORLD’S LARGEST WAFFLE CONE.

A 100 POUND WAFFLE CONE WAS FILLED WITH 1-THOUSAND POUNDS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM AND 300 POUNTS OF CHOCOLATE.

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE AT A WALMART SUPERCENTER IN ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO.

THE WORLD RECORD ACADEMY WAS ON HAND TO MEASURE AND VERIFY A POTENTIAL WORLD RECORD.

MUDDY BITES IS THE INVENTION OF LE MARS AREA RESIDENT, JAROD STEFFES, AND HIS BUSINESS PARTNER TYLER DE VOS.