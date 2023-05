MEJIA SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A WOMAN WHOM HE SHOT DURING A DRUG RELATED DISPUTE AT HIS INGLESIDE AVENUE HOME.IN MARCH OF 2022.

22-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MEJIA WAS ALSO SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS EACH ON TWO SEPARATE COUNTS OF INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON WITH INTENT AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

THOSE COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY WITH THE ATTEMPTED MURDER COUNT.

AUTHORITIES SAY MEJIA SHOT A WOMAN IN THE ABDOMEN

INVESTIGATORS SAY MEJIA HAD ARRANGED FOR THE WOMAN TO COME TO HIS HOUSE TO GET MONEY FROM HIM TO USE TO PURCHASE METH.

THE VICTIM SURVIVED THE SHOOTING.