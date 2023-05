MARDI GRAS PARADE TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY

MARDI GRAS IS RETURNING TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH AT 6 P.M.WITH THE 2023 SIOUX CITY MARDI GRAS PARADE.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR ANYONE WHO WOULD LIKE TO SIGN UP THEIR GROUP OR ORGANIZATION FOR THE PARADE.

THOSE INTERESTED CAN DOWNLOAD A REGISTRATION FORM AT TYSONCENTER.COM OR CONTACT THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT 712-279-4850.

THE PARADE WILL START AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, MAKING A LEFT OUT OF THE PARKING LOT ONTO PIERCE STREET. CONTINUING UP TO 3RD STREET WHERE IT WILL TURN RIGHT.

THE PARADE WILL THEN CONTINUE EAST, ENDING ON IOWA STREET.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE STREETS .