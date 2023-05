IOWA AUTHORITIES SAY CLICK IT OR GET A TICKET

A SPECIAL TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT TARGETING SEATBELT USAGE IS NOW UNDERWAY IN IOWA.

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU SPOKESMAN, BRETT TJEPKES (JEP-KEYS) SAYS IOWA CONTINUES TO HAVE GOOD NUMBERS IN SEATBELT SURVEYS.

THERE ARE STILL CONCERNS THOUGH, DESPITE THE HIGH SEATBELT USE:

HE SAYS THEIR GOAL OF LOWERING TRAFFIC DEATHS COULD BE HELPED BY EVERYONE IN THE CAR BUCKLING UP.

STATE LAW REQUIRES ANYONE UNDER THE AGE OF 18 TO WEAR A SEATBELT.

THE “CLICK IT OR TICKET” CAMPAIGN COINCIDES WITH THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY AND THE START OF THE SUMMER DRIVING SEASON.

THIS ENFORCEMENT WILL RUN THROUGH JUNE 4TH.