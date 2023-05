FORD TO KEEP AM RADIO IN ALL VEHICLES

FORD C-E-O JIM FARLEY ANNOUNCED TUESDAY THAT HIS COMPANY IS REVERSING COURSE AND WILL INCLUDE AM RADIO ON ALL 2024 FORD AND LINCOLN VEHICLES.

FARLEY SAYS HIS DECISION COMES AFTER SPEAKING WITH POLICY LEADERS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF AM BROADCAST RADIO AS A PART OF THE EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM.

THAT’S A CHANGE FROM A MONTH AGO AFTER FORD TOLD THE DETROIT FREE PRESS THAT THE COMPANY WAS PREPARING TO REMOVE AM RADIO FROM MOST OF THEIR 2024 MODELS.

FARLEY STATED ON TWITTER THAT OWNERS OF FORD EVS WITHOUT AM BROADCAST CAPABILITY WILL BE OFFERED A SOFTWARE UPDATE.

THE COMPANY SAYS GOING FORWARD ALL OF THEIR INTERNAL COMBUSTION AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES WILL OFFER AM RADIO FROM THE FACTORY.