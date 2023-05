DUNES MURDER SUSPECT FIGHTING EXTRADITION TO SOUTH DAKOTA

UNION COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN REMAINS HELD IN TEXAS.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS ARRESTED MAY 12TH IN MEXICO.

HE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA D-C-I SAID CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS EXPELLED FROM MEXICO AFTER HIS ARREST AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY OFFICIALS IN LAREDO, TEXAS.

WANITA TWITO, THE AUNT OF JORDAN BEARDSHEAR, TELLS KSCJ’S OPEN LINE THAT SHE WAS OVERJOYED WHEN THE MARSHALLS CONTACTED HER ABOUT THE CAPTURE OF THE SUSPECT:

TWITO5 OC………..BRING HER BACK. :12

AUTHORITIES SAY CASTELLANOS-ROSALES HAS BEEN FIGHTING EXTRADITION BACK TO SOUTH DAKOTA FROM TEXAS SINCE HIS ARREST.