THUNE TO SUPPORT SOUTH CAROLINA’S TIM SCOTT FOR PRESIDENT

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE PLANS TO PUT HIS FULL ENDORSEMENT BEHIND SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICAN TIM SCOTT’S BID FOR THE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

THUNE’S ENDORSEMENT WAS FIRST REPORTED BY POLITICO.

THE MOVE WAS CONFIRMED BY A SOURCE CLOSE TO THE DECISION IN AN EFFORT TO MOVE THE PARTY AWAY FROM FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP.

THUNE WAS EXPECTED TO ATTEND THE SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR’S FORMAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH TODAY (MONDAY).

AS THE NUMBER TWO SENATE REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER, THUNE IS SET TO BECOME THE HIGHEST RANKING CONGRESSIONAL GOP LEADER TO BACK SCOTT.