SAND SAYS LEGAL ACTION POSSIBLE IF GOVERNOR SIGNS AUDIT RESTRICTION BILL

IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND SPOKE TO THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB MONDAY AS PART OF HIS.FIFTH TOUR OF ALL 100 OF IOWA’S COUNTY SEATS

SAND ALSO HELD A PUBLIC TOWN HALL MEETING IN ONAWA.MONDAY MORNING AND SAYS AT BOTH STOPS THE HOT TOPIC WAS THE BILL PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE THAT ALLOWS STATE AGENCIES TO “HIDE” DOCUMENTS FROM THE STATE AUDITOR IF THEY OBJECT TO AN AUDIT:

SANDSC1 OC…..WHAT IT DOES. :19

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS NOT SIGNED THE BILL YET, BUT IF SHE DOES, SAND WOULD NEED APPROVAL FROM A THREE-MEMBER PANEL TO TAKE A STATE AGENCY TO COURT.

THE STATE AUDITOR, THE DEPARTMENT BEING AUDITED, AND THE GOVERNOR WOULD EACH HAVE AN APPOINTEE ON THE PANEL.

SAND SAYS IF AN AUDIT IS STOPPED BY SUCH A PANEL, THE PUBLIC WILL KNOW WHICH AGENCY IS TRYING TO LIMIT HIS ACCESS TO INFORMATION:

SANDSC2 OC……..THAT THEY’RE HIDING. :14

SAND SAYS IF GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNS THE BILL, A COURT CHALLENGE IS POSSIBLE:

SANDSC3 OC…………..WORTH BRINGING. :15

SAND IS THE ONLY ELECTED DEMOCRAT CURRENTLY HOLDING A STATEWIDE OFFICE.

HE SAYS THE PUBLIC SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT THE POTENTIAL SPENDING THAT COULD BE HIDDEN BY A PANEL DECIDING TO SHIELD DOCUMENTS FROM A STATE AUDIT:

SANDSC4 OC…….TO YOUR POCKETBOOK. :21

SAND ALSO SPOKE TO THE ROTARY CLUB ABOUT ADVANCEMENTS IN HIS PUBLIC

INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES (PIE) PROGRAM FOR SAVING TAX DOLLARS.

HE SAYS IT HELPS HIS OFFICE TO HEAR FROM IOWANS AND HELPS IOWANS TO HEAR FROM SOMEONE WHO IS WILLING TO GO AFTER WASTE IN IOWA’S GOVERNMENTS,