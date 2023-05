PILLEN SIGNS ABORTION & TRANSGENDER RESTRICTIONS INTO LAW

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN, JOINED BY OVER 30 SENATORS, HAS SIGNED LB-574 INTO LAW.

THE BILL INCLUDES A 12-WEEK ABORTION BAN, WHICH TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY, AND INCLUDES REGULATION OF PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR MINORS AND A BAN ON GENDER-ALTERING SURGERIES FOR MINORS, WHICH BOTH TAKE EFFECT ON OCTOBER 1ST.

PILLEN CALLED THE BILL SIGNING A HISTORIC DAY FOR THE STATE TO PROTECT ITS CHILDREN:

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT, WHO INTRODUCED A BILL TO BAN ABORTION ONCE A HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED, WAS HAPPY THAT EVEN THOUGH HER BILL DIDN’T PASS, SHE WAS GLAD TO SEE THE 12-WEEK ABORTION BAN INCLUDED IN THE LEGISLATION DID HAVE ENOUGH VOTES.

THE ABORTION LEGISLATION WAS ATTACHED AS AN AMENDMENT TO SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH’S BILL TO STOP UNREGULATED USE OF PUBERTY BLOCKERS AND BAN GENDER-ALTERING SURGERIES FOR MINORS.

GOVERNOR PILLEN SAYS THE BILL PROTECTS CHILDREN WHO AREN’T OLD ENOUGH TO MAKE LIFE CHANGING DECISIONS:

PILLEN’S TWO GRANDDAUGHTERS WERE PRESENT AT THE BILL SIGNING IN LINCOLN.