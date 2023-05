IOWA COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE IN OKOBOJI

THE IOWA COURT OF APPEALS WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS NEXT MONTH IN THREE CASES AT THE ARROWWOOD RESORT IN OKOBOJI.

THE HEARINGS WILL TAKE PLACE JUNE 1ST AT 1 P.M. AND THE COURT ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO ATTEND.

THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE THE CASES OF TIMELY MISSION NURSING HOME VS. KATHY ARENDS, A WINNEBAGO COUNTY CASE, BETH AVERY VS. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, WHICH IS A POLK COUNTY CASE, AND JERRY VREEMAN VS. CARL JANSMA, A SIOUX COUNTY CASE.

THE ARROWWOOD RESORT IS LOCATED AT 1405 HIGHWAY 71 IN OKOBOJI.