FATAL ROLLOVER OFF I-29 SGT. BLUFF RAMP

ONE MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A FATAL ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR SGT. BLUFF LATE SATURDAY NIGHT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 11:30 P.M. AT THE SOUTHBOUND OFF RAMP AT EXIT 141 OFF OF INTERSTATE 29.

THE VEHICLE STRUCK A SIGN AND ROLLED, EJECTING THE 26-YEAR OLD MALE DRIVER FROM THE CAR.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND THE VEHICLE WAS ESTIMATED TO BE TRAVELING AROUND 80 MPH WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.