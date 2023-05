CAR BURGLARIES ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY

CAR BURGLARIES ARE ON THE INCREASE IN SIOUX CITY LATELY.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS MOST OF THEM HAVE HAPPENED TO UNLOCKED VEHICLES:

CARBURGLAR1 OC…….WHATEVER’S INSIDE. :18

HUBERTY SAYS THERE’S NOT A LOT POLICE CAN DO TO CATCH THE THIEVES IN THOSE SITUATIONS:

CARBURGLAR2 OC………WHO THAT IS. ;08

SGT. HUBERTY SAYS IT’S SIMPLE TO PREVENT THE THEFTS IF YOU LOCK YOUR VEHICLE WHEN IT’S LEFT UNATTENDED.

ALSO, DON’T LEAVE THINGS LIKE PACKAGES OR PURSES VISIBLE IN THE VEHICLE.